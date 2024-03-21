Musgrove allowed five runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out two batters over 2.2 innings in a no-decision against the Dodgers on Thursday in the second game of the Seoul Series.

The Padres handed Musgrove a five-run lead before he even took the mound for his season debut, but the right-hander was unable to hold the Dodgers at bay. Los Angeles struck for a run in each of the first two frames before chasing Musgrove in the third. While San Diego still went on to win, this was certainly not a promising beginning from an individual perspective for Musgrove, who got to only 60 pitches (38 of which were strikes) before he was removed. Musgrove's season was cut short by a shoulder injury last year, and he gave up nine earned runs in six innings during spring training, so questions will remain about lingering impacts of the injury until he begins to look better on the mound.