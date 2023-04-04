Musgrove (toe) is scheduled to make a rehab start Thursday with Triple-A El Paso, Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Musgrove has been building in simulated settings over the last couple of weeks as he completes his recovery from a February toe fracture, so it might just be a one-start rehab stint for the 30-year-old right-hander. There should be a better idea of the Padres' plan following Thursday's outing against the Triple-A affiliate of the Giants. Musgrove is eligible to be activated from the 15-day IL next Tuesday.