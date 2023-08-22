Musgrove (shoulder) will play catch Friday, MLB.com reports.

It will be the first time he's done any throwing since he landed on the injured list at the beginning of the month with right shoulder capsule inflammation. Musgrove will require several flat-round sessions before being cleared for mound work and it remains up in the air as to whether he'll make it back this season. "I know he's looking forward to it," Padres manager Bob Melvin said. "But we want to kind of push the brakes a little bit. ... It's not going to be an accelerated path forward. It's going to be several of those before he would even consider getting on a mound, so we're still a ways away."