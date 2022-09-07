Musgrove allowed five runs (four earned) on nine hits and two walks while striking out three over 4.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

Musgrove snapped a seven-start streak of allowing a home run in his last outing, but the Diamondbacks had no trouble teeing off on him this time. All three of the homers he allowed were solo shots, and he was let off the hook for the loss as the Padres rallied for a walkoff win. Musgrove now has a 3.16 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 152:33 K:BB through 153.2 innings this year, though he's posted a 4.70 ERA across seven starts since the beginning of August. He's projected to make his next outing at home versus the Dodgers this weekend.