Musgrove (8-3) took the loss Sunday versus the Mets. He allowed four runs on five hits, two walks and a hit batter with four strikeouts in 5.1 innings.

Musgrove matched Carlos Carrasco for five innings. The Mets pulled their starter to begin the sixth, but the Padres stuck with Musgrove, who put four batters on base while recording only one out before Nick Martinez relieved him. Three of Musgrove's last five starts have been less than spectacular, and he's allowed 18 runs in 30.1 innings in that span. He's seen his ERA rise to 2.63 with a 0.99 WHIP and 106:25 K:BB through 109.1 innings in 17 starts. The right-hander will look to get back on track in a projected start at home versus the Twins next week.