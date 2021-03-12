Musgrove pitched three innings in Thursday's Cactus League contest versus Cleveland, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out one.

Musgrove pitched a pair of perfect frames in his Padres spring debut last week, but he was less effective his second time out. The right-hander gave up a pair of run-scoring doubles Thursday, though he was efficient in needing only 36 pitches to make it through three innings. Musgrove should have a few more chances to fine tune his arsenal this spring before settling into a spot near the middle of the Padres' regular-season rotation.