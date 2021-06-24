Musgrove got the no-decision in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Dodgers, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and two walks with five strikeouts across six innings.

Musgrove pitched extremely well outside of the fourth inning, when he allowed both runs and three of five total baserunners. While wins have been difficult to come by, Musgrove has gone eight straight starts allowing three runs or less and has lowered his ERA from 3.00 to 2.22 in that stretch to achieve a top-10 mark.