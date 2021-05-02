Musgrove is starting Sunday's game against the Giants.
Dinelson Lamet (forearm) was said to be in the mix to start Sunday's series finale, but Musgrove will instead make his regular turn through the rotation. The 28-year-old has a 1.24 ERA, 0.66 WHIP and 41:5 K:BB through 29 innings this season, though he lasted only three frames during his start versus the Dodgers last weekend.
