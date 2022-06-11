Musgrove (7-0) allowed four hits and two walks while striking out eight over six shutout innings to earn the win Friday over the Rockies.

Musgrove has limited opponents to only one run in his last 27 innings across four starts. The Padres' offense gave him plenty of support Friday as he picked up his seventh win in 11 starts. The right-hander continues to deal when he's on the mound -- he owns a 1.50 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 72:16 K:BB through 72 innings this season. He'll look to keep this run of dominance going on the road versus the Cubs next week.