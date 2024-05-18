Padres manager Mike Shildt said Friday that Musgrove (elbow) is "in a great spot" to return to the team's rotation Sunday in Atlanta, Sammy Levitt of 97.3 The Fan reports.

Musgrove has thrown two bullpen sessions since going on the injured list with right elbow inflammation May 5 and doesn't appear to need a rehab assignment. The right-hander played catch Friday, and if he recovers well from that, there's a good chance he'll take the mound for Sunday's matchup in Atlanta. Musgrove has struggled with a 6.37 ERA and 1.51 WHIP through 41 innings this season, though he pitched well in his most recent start prior to landing on the IL, allowing two runs and striking out nine batters over six frames against Cincinnati on May 1.