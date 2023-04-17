Musgrove (toe/shoulder) struck out eight over five innings and allowed four earned runs on six hits and no walks in his rehab start Sunday with Triple-A El Paso.

The rehab outing was Musgrove's second with El Paso after he previously covered 4.1 innings in his first start April 6. He built up to 69 pitches in Sunday's outing, so Musgrove looks like he'll be ready to handle something close to a normal workload if the Padres are comfortable bringing him back from the 15-day injured list at some point during this weekend's four-game series in Arizona. Ryan Weathers is the most likely candidate to move to the bullpen or head to Triple-A once Musgrove is formally cleared to rejoin the big-league rotation.