Musgrove didn't factor into the decision during Saturday's 2-1 win against the Nationals, allowing one run on four hits with seven strikeouts in six innings.

Musgrove limited Washington's offense to a Lane Thomas solo shot in the second inning but San Diego wasn't able to pull ahead until the seventh -- after he had been removed. The 29-year-old tossed 71 of 97 pitches for strikes with eight swinging strikes in recording his third-highest strikeout total during a 10-start winless stretch. Despite the recent drought, Musgrove has submitted three straight quality starts and possesses a superb 2.91 ERA and 1.01 WHIP with 136 strikeouts in 139 innings. He's scheduled to take the mound again next weekend in Kansas City.