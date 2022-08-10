Musgrove allowed a run on six hits and a hit batsman while striking out four over seven innings in a no-decision versus the Giants.

Musgrove pitched well enough to win, but Josh Hader blew the save. The poor luck extended Musgrove's winless streak to eight straight starts, though Tuesday's outing counted as his fourth quality start in that span. The right-hander owns a 2.91 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 124:28 K:BB through 127 innings across 20 starts this year. He's projected for a favorable road start in Miami next week.