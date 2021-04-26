Musgrove allowed two earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out four across three innings in Sunday's win over the Dodgers. He did not factor in the decision.

The Dodgers were able to get to Musgrove early, forcing him to go deep into counts resulting in 77 pitches in three innings. Coming off a 13 strikeout performance in his last outing against the Brewers, Musgrove was only able to muster four punchouts on a tough Dodgers' offense. The 28-year-old's ERA raised from 1.04 to 1.55 after Sunday's performance.