Musgrove (10-7) earned the win during Saturday's 2-0 victory against Arizona, allowing four hits while striking out eight in six scoreless innings.

Musgrove spread the damage evenly, not permitting more than one baserunner in any frame, and fell in line for the win once San Diego took the lead in the fourth inning. He hadn't allowed fewer than three runs in his last four starts, during which he's surrendered 17 runs (13 earned) in 20 innings. Additionally, the eight strikeouts are Musgrove's second highest total in his last 13 turns while the win was his second in his last 15. Musgrove carries a 3.16 ERA into his next start, scheduled to come next weekend in Colorado.