Musgrove (2-1) allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out six batters in a loss to the Pirates on Wednesday.

Musgrove had started the season off with 16.1 scoreless innings before Gregory Polanco demolished a fastball over the right field wall in the second to give the Pirates a 1-0 lead. Musgrove was able to pitch himself out of a leadoff double in the third and runners-at-the-corners, no-out pickle in the fourth before getting pulled at just 81 pitches after he needed 112 in his no-hitter against the Rangers on Friday. The Padres were unable to give him run support which led to his first loss of the season, but he'll still take a 0.47 ERA into his next start at home against the Brewers on Monday.