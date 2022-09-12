Musgrove (9-7) took the loss during Sunday's 11-2 defeat at the hands of the Dodgers, allowing four runs on six hits and one walk with five strikeouts in 5.1 innings.

Musgrove cruised through four scoreless frames but encountered trouble thereafter, surrendering a pair of solo homers in the fifth inning and permitted four baserunners and two runs in the sixth before departing. The 29-year-old fired 57 of 77 pitches for strikes with a healthy 11 of the swinging variety but has struggled through two September starts, allowing nine runs and 18 baserunners across 9.2 innings. Musgrove carries a 3.28 ERA and 1.09 WHIP into his next start, scheduled to come next weekend in Arizona.