Musgrove (1-2) allowed four runs on six hits and a walk while striking out six over five innings, taking the loss Saturday versus the Red Sox.

Emmanuel Valdez accounted for much of the damage against Musgrove with a three-run home run in the second inning. Alex Verdugo added an RBI single in the fourth. Musgrove still has yet to complete six innings in any of his five starts this season, and it's mostly been due to ineffective pitching, as evidenced by his 6.75 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 25:9 K:BB over 24 innings. The 30-year-old is projected for a road start versus the Yankees next week.