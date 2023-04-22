Musgrove (toe/shoulder) was reinstated off the 15-day injured list by the Padres on Saturday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Musgrove comes off the IL to make his first start of the 2023 campaign against the Diamondbacks on Saturday. The right-hander scuffled a bit in his two rehab starts, but he also fanned 14 hitters over 9.1 innings. Musgrove may have some rust to shake off early, but he should be a strong fantasy option for the remainder of the 2023 season.