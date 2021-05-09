Musgrove (2-4) was tagged with the loss Saturday against the Giants after giving up four runs on eight hits while fanning seven across five innings.

Musgrove has been roughed up by the Giants in each of his last two starts, allowing a combined 10 runs (nine earned) on 12 hits and two walks while fanning 13 in that stretch. The right-hander got off to an impressive start to the campaign allowing just one earned run over his first 19 innings of work, but he has been struggling of late and will try to end his woes in his next start. He's scheduled to take the ball next week at home against the Cardinals.