Musgrove pitched 5.2 innings and took the loss during Friday's 4-2 defeat to the Phillies in Game 3 of the NLCS, allowing four runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out five.

Musgrove had a nightmare start to Game 3, giving up a leadoff homer to Kyle Schwarber in the first inning and walking the next two hitters, but he was able to escape the first with just one run allowed. The 29-year-old struggled with preventing hard contact Friday--five of the eight hits he allowed were extra-base hits. Musgrove was pulled in the seventh after allowing back to back doubles by Alec Bohm and Nick Castellanos, ending his night with the most runs he has allowed in a start since early September. After quality starts against the Mets and Dodgers in the postseason, Musgrove looked primed to pitch well against the Phillies, but he underperformed Friday. His chances of pitching again in 2022 are up in the air as the Padres trail 2-1 in the series.