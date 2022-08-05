Musgrove (8-5) allowed six earned runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out six across 4.2 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Rockies.

Musgrove gave up four earned runs -- including a three-run homer to Ryan McMahon -- in the fifth inning and turned in his shortest outing of the campaign. Some regression was inevitable, but Musgrove has now allowed four or more earned runs in three of his last four starts -- translating to a 7.29 ERA. Despite the bumpy stretch, Musgrove has a 3.00 ERA and 120:28 K:BB across 120 frames on the season.