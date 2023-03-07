Musgrove has been lying in a hyperbaric chamber every day in an attempt to recover more quickly from his fractured left big toe, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Tribune reports.

The idea behind the treatment is that the pressurized chamber may help Musgrove's body create stem cells to promote healing, and the hurler has also been sticking to a special diet aimed at aiding in his recovery. There's certainly no guarantee that the measures will speed up Musgrove's return to the mound, but the right-hander explained that he's willing to "try anything...even if it knocks a day or two off." While the pitcher's determination is certainly admirable, fantasy managers shouldn't count on it resulting in an adjustment to the initial projection of him missing about two starts. Musgrove acknowledged the need to be wise about rushing back too quickly, stating, "I know that I gotta build up and they're gonna do it the right way -- missing a start or two now to not have to deal with it for the rest of year."