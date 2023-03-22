Musgrove (toe) is throwing a simulated game Wednesday in Padres camp, Bob Scanlan of Bally Sports San Diego reports.

Musgrove will be facing non-swinging hitters, but it's another step in the right direction as he recovers from a fractured left big toe. The standing belief is that Musgrove could be ready to join the Padres' starting rotation April 6 at Atlanta. If he does meet that timeline, he'll prove to be a terrific value in fantasy drafts that have taken place over the last handful of weeks. Musgrove suffered the injury in a weight room incident on Feb. 27.

