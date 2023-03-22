Musgrove (toe) is throwing a simulated game Wednesday in Padres camp, Bob Scanlan of Bally Sports San Diego reports.
Musgrove will be facing non-swinging hitters, but it's another step in the right direction as he recovers from a fractured left big toe. The standing belief is that Musgrove could be ready to join the Padres' starting rotation April 6 at Atlanta. If he does meet that timeline, he'll prove to be a terrific value in fantasy drafts that have taken place over the last handful of weeks. Musgrove suffered the injury in a weight room incident on Feb. 27.
More News
-
Padres' Joe Musgrove: Throws bullpen session•
-
Padres' Joe Musgrove: Resumes throwing•
-
Padres' Joe Musgrove: Taking steps to shorten absence•
-
Padres' Joe Musgrove: Will miss at least two starts•
-
Padres' Joe Musgrove: Won't throw for at least two weeks•
-
Padres' Joe Musgrove: Fractures toe in weight room mishap•