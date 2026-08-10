Padres' Joe Musgrove: Throws 53 pitches in rehab start

Musgrove (elbow) completed 3.1 innings in a minor-league rehab appearance with Triple-A El Paso on Sunday, allowing one run on six hits and no walks while striking out two batters.

It was Musgrove's second rehab outing as he sets his sights on pitching for the big-league club for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery in September of 2024. The veteran right-hander tossed 39 pitches in his first rehab start Aug. 4, so he's gradually building up his pitch count in preparation for a return to a spot in San Diego's rotation. Musgrove is likely to need at least one more rehab outing before being activated, but he could be back with the Padres by the end of August, per AJ Cassavell of MLB.com.