Musgrove (toe) threw a bullpen session Saturday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.
Musgrove broke his left big toe at the end of February and was originally expected to be shut down from throwing for at least two weeks. He's ahead of schedule, however, as he resumed throwing on flat ground Wednesday and is now throwing bullpens three days later. Per Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune, he's targeting a season debut against Atlanta on April 6. Whether or not he can hit that aggressive timetable is not yet clear.
