Musgrove (toe) threw on flat ground Wednesday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Musgrove didn't land on his left foot in order to project his fractured left big toe. He is able to put some weight on the toe, though, and said it felt normal. Musgrove has been lying in a hyperbaric chamber every day since suffering the injury in an attempt to speed up the recovery process. The initial projection has Musgrove missing at least his first two regular-season starts.
