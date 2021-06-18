Musgrove allowed just four hits and three walks while striking out two over seven scoreless innings Thursday versus Cincinnati. He did not factor in the decision.

Musgrove and Cincinnati's Wade Miley engaged in a pitchers' duel for much of the game before the offenses came alive in the ninth inning. Despite allowing just six runs in his last 28 innings, Musgrove has not earned a win in any of his last five starts. He's maintained a 2.28 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 98:17 K:BB across 79 innings this season. The right-hander projects for his next start versus the Dodgers next week.