Padres manager Bob Melvin announced Tuesday that Musgrove (toe/shoulder) will make his season debut Saturday in Arizona, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Yu Darvish has been pushed back to Sunday's series finale against the Diamondbacks. Musgrove got knocked around a bit on his two-start minor-league rehab assignment, but he also struck out 14 batters and issued only one walk across 9.1 innings. Recovered from a fractured toe and minor shoulder scare, the 30-year-old right-hander can be a top-flight fantasy starter the rest of the way.