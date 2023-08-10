Musgrove (shoulder) is expected to begin playing catch around Aug. 24, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Musgrove is entering the second week of a three-week shutdown period that followed his Aug. 4 placement on the injured list due to inflammation in his right shoulder capsule. The best-case scenario is that he returns to the Padres' rotation in mid-September, but he'll have to avoid even minor setbacks. It should also be noted that San Diego is currently at risk of falling out of NL Wild Card contention, which could affect the motivation here.