Musgrove had four wisdom teeth removed Tuesday but still threw a bullpen session Wednesday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The tooth extractions apparently went smoothly given Musgrove's ability to stay on schedule with his bullpen session the following day. The right-hander also received a platelet-rich plasma injection to treat a lingering left knee issue in the offseason, per Acee, but the hurler appears to be healthy as he prepares to take up the No. 2 spot in San Diego's rotation behind Yu Darvish.