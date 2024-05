Musgrove (elbow) threw a "light" bullpen session Monday, per MLB.com.

This was Musgrove's first bullpen since going on the 15-day IL due to right elbow inflammation in early May. The right-hander is expected to throw another bullpen Wednesday, and if that goes well, he could return to the Padres' rotation without needing a rehab stint. Musgrove is tracking toward making his next start during San Diego's May 17-20 series in Atlanta.