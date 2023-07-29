Musgrove (10-3) allowed four hits and two walks over six shutout frames Friday, striking out five and earning a win over Texas.

Musgrove gave up two extra-base hits and had to work around some tight spots but still turned in his fourth scoreless appearance of the year. It took him about a month to shake off the early-season rust but he's been incredible since then; over his last 12 starts, Musgrove is 9-1 with a 1.84 ERA. On the year, his ERA sits at 3.05 with a 97:21 K:BB. His next start is projected to be in Colorado.