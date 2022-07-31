Musgrove (8-4) took the loss during Saturday's 7-4 defeat at the hands of the Twins, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks with eight strikeouts in six innings.

Fresh off signing a rich contract extension, Musgrove limited the damage to a Byron Buxton solo shot in the fourth inning and another run on three baserunners in the fifth while tying his third-best mark of the season with eight strikeouts. Despite the quality start, San Diego could muster only one run early on, giving the 29-year-old his fourth straight losing decision after opening the season with eight consecutive wins. Musgrove's 2.65 ERA and 0.99 WHIP both rank 10th in MLB, and he'll look to get back in the win column against Colorado at midweek.