Musgrove (5-7) lost Saturday's 3-0 defeat against Colorado, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits and two walks with six strikeouts in 4.1 innings.
A fifth-inning error by Eric Hosmer led to a Charlie Blackmon bases-loaded single to give the Rockies a lead they wouldn't relinquish as San Diego failed to score on in the game. The righty sports a losing record despite a sub 3.00 ERA and a 25:116 K:BB ratio.
