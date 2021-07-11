Musgrove (5-7) lost Saturday's 3-0 defeat against Colorado, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits and two walks with six strikeouts in 4.1 innings.

A fifth-inning error by Eric Hosmer led to a Charlie Blackmon bases-loaded single to give the Rockies a lead they wouldn't relinquish as San Diego failed to score on in the game. The righty sports a losing record despite a sub 3.00 ERA and a 25:116 K:BB ratio.