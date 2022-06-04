Musgrove (6-0) threw eight shutout innings Friday versus the Brewers, allowing just one hit, three walks and a hit batter while striking out six to earn the win.

Musgrove lost the bid for a perfect game in the third inning when he plunked Victor Caratini, but he was able to carry a no-hitter into the eighth inning. Kolten Wong broke that up with a two-out double. With just one run allowed in his last 21 innings, Musgrove is absolutely locked in lately despite allowing multiple walks in each of his last four starts. He's been stellar all year with a 1.64 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 64:14 K:BB through 66 innings overall. He's projected to for a home start versus the Rockies next week.