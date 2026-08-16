Padres' Joe Musgrove: Up to 70 pitches in rehab start

Musgrove threw 70 pitches in Friday's rehab start for Triple-A El Paso and was throwing in the mid-90's, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Musgrove was at 53 pitches in his previous rehab start, so he's making the progressions nicely. The Padres haven't yet decided whether he'll make another rehab start or join the big club next, but they're in a tight NL Wild Card race and just dropped a game Saturday where the combination of two openers with Randy Vasquez didn't work against the Guardians.