Musgrove did not factor in the decision against the Dodgers on Wednesday, pitching five scoreless innings during which he allowed four hits and four walks while striking out eight batters.

Musgrove wasn't at his sharpest in the outing, needing 106 pitches to get through five frames and tying a season high with four walks. He twice loaded the bases and allowed at least one baserunner in all but one of his innings but managed to escape without surrendering any runs. Musgrove has now give up just one run over his past three starts covering 16 innings, lowering his season ERA to 3.03. That's on pace to be the best of his career, and he can tie his single-season high mark in wins with a victory in his final start of the regular season next week.