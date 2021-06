Musgrove (4-5) lost Saturday's 4-0 game against the Mets, going five innings and allowing three runs on eight hits and a walk with 10 strikeouts.

Musgrove was locked in a pitcher's duel with New York ace Jacob deGrom until allowing two fifth-inning home run and two baserunners in the sixth before being removed. The runs were the first allowed by Musgrove since May 14 -- his subpar 4-5 record masks an outstanding 2.33 ERA.