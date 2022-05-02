Musgrove (4-0) allowed a run on seven hits and no walks while striking out eight in seven innings to earn the win over the Pirates on Sunday.

Musgrove gave up hits in three of the first four innings during Sunday's matchup, but he didn't give up a run until the bottom of the seventh. The right-hander had to settle for a no-decision in his season debut, but he's picked up wins in his last four outings. Musgrove has lasted at least six innings in every start this year and has posted a 1.97 ERA and 0.91 WHIP in 32 innings. He tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Marlins next Sunday.