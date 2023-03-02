Musgrove (toe) is expected to miss at least two regular-season starts, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Musgrove will be shut down from throwing for at least two weeks after fracturing his left big toe when he dropped a kettle ball on his foot while working out. When exactly he'll be ready to rejoin the Padres' rotation seems like an open-ended question, as he'll surely need additional X-rays to see how the bone is healing. The Padres had been leaning toward going with a six-man rotation at the start of the season, but those plans are now up in the air.