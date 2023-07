Musgrove (9-2) picked up the win Tuesday, allowing one run on five hits and a walk over six innings in a 9-1 victory over the Blue Jays. He struck out seven.

The right-hander continues to roll, delivering his seventh straight quality start and eighth straight winning decision, with his last loss coming May 20. Since then, Musgrove sports a 1.76 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 61:9 K:BB through 61.1 innings. He'll look to extend those streaks in his next outing, likely to come this weekend in Detroit.