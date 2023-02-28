Padres manager Bob Melvin said Tuesday that Musgrove (toe) won't be able to resume throwing for a minimum of two weeks, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Musgrove suffered a left big toe fracture during a weight room mishap Monday. He's going to work with the Padres' training staff to keep his arm strong throughout the healing process, but the toe injury is obviously a significant setback that will make it difficult for him to be ready for the start of the regular season. He'll almost certainly be placed on the 15-day injured list ahead of Opening Day and could wind up missing most -- or all -- of the first month of meaningful games.