Musgrove allowed five runs on nine hits and a hit batsman and struck out four in a no-decision Wednesday versus the Rockies.

Musgrove kept the ball in the yard, but that was about the only perk to his shaky start. This was the third time that he's allowed five or more runs in an outing this year, and it was the first time he failed to complete six innings. The right-hander finishes the first half with a 2.42 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 102:23 K:BB in 104 innings across 16 starts. He'll represent the National League at next week's All-Star Game, which marks Musgrove's first trip to the Midsummer Classic.