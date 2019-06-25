Padres' Joey Cantillo: Another dominant Low-A outing
Cantillo threw six shutout innings, giving up just two hits with 10 strikeouts and no walks for Low-A Fort Wayne on Thursday.
Cantillo continued his dominant start to the year for the TinCaps with another excellent showing on the mound, reaching double-digit strikeouts for the first time this season. He now has a 1.96 ERA and a 0.87 WHIP to go along with a 73:17 K:BB over 55 innings in Midwest League play this season, and boasts a 2.49 ERA over 112 innings since joining the Padres organization in 2017. At this point, the 19-year-old has established himself as a pitcher to watch in a Padres' system loaded with talented arms.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Preview: 10 waiver priorities
Looking for an edge in Week 14 and beyond? Check out the top 10 players to prioritize on waivers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...
-
Week 14 Preview: Two-Start Pitchers
The list of two-start pitchers for Week 14 is on the shorter side. Scott White looks to a boring...
-
Week 14 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Bullpen Report: Iglesias or Lorenzen?
The Reds have thrown everybody for a loop with their recent bullpen usage, and Luke Jackson...