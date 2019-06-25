Padres' Joey Cantillo: Another dominant Low-A outing

Cantillo threw six shutout innings, giving up just two hits with 10 strikeouts and no walks for Low-A Fort Wayne on Thursday.

Cantillo continued his dominant start to the year for the TinCaps with another excellent showing on the mound, reaching double-digit strikeouts for the first time this season. He now has a 1.96 ERA and a 0.87 WHIP to go along with a 73:17 K:BB over 55 innings in Midwest League play this season, and boasts a 2.49 ERA over 112 innings since joining the Padres organization in 2017. At this point, the 19-year-old has established himself as a pitcher to watch in a Padres' system loaded with talented arms.