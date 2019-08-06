Padres' Joey Cantillo: Dominating in Midwest League
Cantillo struck out seven and walked three over six no-hit, shutout innings in his most recent start Sunday for Low-A Fort Wayne.
According to Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune, Cantillo was named the Midwest League's pitcher of the week for his efforts, the third time this season he's received the award. The 19-year-old lefty owns a league-leading 1.93 ERA to go with an 0.87 WHIP and 128:27 K:BB across 98 frames with Fort Wayne this season.
