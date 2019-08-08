Padres' Joey Cantillo: Joins High-A

Cantillo was promoted from Low-A Fort Wayne to High-A Lake Elsinore on Thursday, Emily Waldon of The Athletic reports.

The promotion is certainly warranted, as the 19-year-old has looked nothing short of dominant across 19 starts with Fort Wayne, posting a league-leading 1.93 ERA to go with an 0.87 WHIP and 128:27 K:BB in 98 innings.