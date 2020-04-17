Cantillo is expected to begin the 2020 campaign with High-A Lake Elsinore, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Cantillo began last season with Low-A Fort Wayne, dominating with a 1.93 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 128:27 K:BB over 98 innings. He then moved up to the California League, allowing seven earned runs over three starts for Lake Elsinore before he was shut down for workload reasons. The 20-year-old had some control issues in his brief stint at the High-A level -- he walked seven batters over his 13.2 frames -- but he continued to display swing-and-miss stuff with 16 strikeouts. Given his minor-league success thus far, Cantillo could be a quick climber through the Padres system.