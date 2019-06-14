Padres' Joey Cantillo: Off to strong start in Low-A

Cantillo has a 2.20 ERA, a 0.94 WHIP and 63 strikeouts through 49 innings for Low-A Fort Wayne this season.

Cantillo wasn't considered a can't-miss prospect in the 2017 draft as the Padres swooped him up in the 17th round, but so far his professional career is off to a great start, as he's held opponents to a .168 batting average in his 11 starts for the TinCaps. He was particularly dominant in the month of May, as he went 2-0 and posted a 0.68 ERA over 26.1 innings. The 6-foot-4, 220 pound left-hander is still just 19, so it remains to be seen if he can sustain this as he logs more innings, but he's certainly off to an intriguing start.

Our Latest Stories