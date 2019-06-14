Padres' Joey Cantillo: Off to strong start in Low-A
Cantillo has a 2.20 ERA, a 0.94 WHIP and 63 strikeouts through 49 innings for Low-A Fort Wayne this season.
Cantillo wasn't considered a can't-miss prospect in the 2017 draft as the Padres swooped him up in the 17th round, but so far his professional career is off to a great start, as he's held opponents to a .168 batting average in his 11 starts for the TinCaps. He was particularly dominant in the month of May, as he went 2-0 and posted a 0.68 ERA over 26.1 innings. The 6-foot-4, 220 pound left-hander is still just 19, so it remains to be seen if he can sustain this as he logs more innings, but he's certainly off to an intriguing start.
