Padres' Joey Cantillo: Wild in first High-A start
Cantillo started for Lake Elsinore on Sunday and walked four batters in 4.1 innings, allowing three runs and five hits while striking out seven.
Cantillo, currently the Padres' 19th-ranked prospect, was promoted to High-A on Thursday. In his first start for the Storm, he struggled with his control, issuing four walks -- one more than he handed out across 25 innings in June while pitching in the Midwest League. On a positive note, the 19-year-old continued to show a penchant for missing bats, whiffing seven hitters after compiling 128 strikeouts in 98 innings at Low-A Fort Wayne.
